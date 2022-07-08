Bintex Futures One Day Volume Hits $6,008.00 (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (BNTX) traded 46.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Bintex Futures has a total market capitalization of $26,184.34 and approximately $6,008.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bintex Futures coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001177 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded 35.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00121018 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004527 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.79 or 0.00764367 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00033233 BTC.

Bintex Futures Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

