Bintex Futures Tops 24-Hour Volume of $8,994.00 (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (BNTX) traded 87.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 8th. In the last week, Bintex Futures has traded 153.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bintex Futures has a total market capitalization of $48,998.72 and $8,994.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00002230 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00121348 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004583 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 41% against the dollar and now trades at $197.22 or 0.00904417 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00015233 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000318 BTC.

About Bintex Futures

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

