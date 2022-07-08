Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Price Hits $0.43

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 8th. One Bitcoin 2 coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001993 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin 2 has a total market capitalization of $7.63 million and $16.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000215 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Coin Profile

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. Bitcoin 2’s official website is www.bitc2.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

