Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $11,155.00 (BCUG)

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000591 BTC on exchanges. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market capitalization of $174,859.61 and approximately $11,155.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004665 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,459.71 or 1.00023371 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00008522 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004660 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Trading

