Blocknet One Day Trading Volume Reaches $65.00 (BLOCK)

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Blocknet coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000850 BTC on popular exchanges. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $65.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blocknet has traded up 8.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blocknet alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00025018 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00014545 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005126 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

Blocknet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,835,556 coins. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Blocknet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blocknet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocknet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.