boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.03

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.03 and last traded at $15.03, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.03.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BHOOY shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of boohoo group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 65 ($0.79) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on boohoo group from GBX 65 ($0.79) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Liberum Capital downgraded boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded boohoo group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, boohoo group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.29.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.09.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

