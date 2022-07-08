Brokerages Set Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Target Price at $4.50

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Gatos Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of GATO opened at $2.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.84. Gatos Silver has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GATO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gatos Silver by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,542,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,305,000 after purchasing an additional 63,615 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 6.3% in the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,872,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,410,000 after buying an additional 169,621 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 51.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,881,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,128,000 after buying an additional 636,914 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,452,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,073,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Gatos Silver by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,029,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 40,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

