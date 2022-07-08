Brokerages Set Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Target Price at $4.50

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.50.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Gatos Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th.
Shares of GATO opened at $2.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.84. Gatos Silver has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $20.00.
About Gatos Silver (Get Rating)
Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.
