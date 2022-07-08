Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.25

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.25 and last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 2320 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average is $7.93.

About Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG)

Brooge Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides oil storage and related services at the Port of Fujairah in the emirate of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. The company operates phase I facility that comprises 14 storage tanks with an aggregate geometric capacity of 399,324 cbm for the storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

