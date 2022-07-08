Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.25

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.25 and last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 2320 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average is $7.93.
About Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG)
