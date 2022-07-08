Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BAM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

BAM stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,204,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.32. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 5.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $2,164,978.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,328,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $190,370.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,586,644 shares of company stock worth $112,704,831.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.