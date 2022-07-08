Bunicorn (BUNI) Price Hits $0.0030 on Top Exchanges

Bunicorn (BUNI) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. One Bunicorn coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bunicorn has a total market capitalization of $83,455.68 and approximately $43,413.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00120259 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 63.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.64 or 0.00451085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00015360 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00032620 BTC.

Bunicorn Coin Profile

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Bunicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bunicorn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bunicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

