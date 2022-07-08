Cairn Investment Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Booking comprises 1.7% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,785.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.49, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,689.46 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,053.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,230.13.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($5.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,403 shares of company stock worth $3,006,347 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,760.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,555.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,703.90.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

