Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (CPZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on July 20th

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock opened at 16.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of 17.19 and a 200-day moving average of 19.04. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of 15.78 and a 1 year high of 21.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPZ. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

