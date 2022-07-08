Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Position Raised by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,668,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,391,293 shares during the quarter. Cameco makes up approximately 3.9% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $194,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,424,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,275,000 after buying an additional 2,567,907 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,324,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,933,000 after buying an additional 361,628 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,760,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,982,000 after buying an additional 784,598 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,601,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,514,000 after buying an additional 1,786,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,421,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,614,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $22.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $15.34 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average is $24.12. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $314.21 million for the quarter. Cameco had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Cameco from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.78.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

