CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CCCS has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.60.

CCCS stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $13.46.

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The company had revenue of $186.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.35 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric Wei sold 17,506,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $162,457,489.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,238,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,457,400.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,519,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663,827 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 586.8% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 7,568,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466,345 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,567,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,383,000 after purchasing an additional 83,336 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $23,681,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,345,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,852,000 after acquiring an additional 408,744 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

