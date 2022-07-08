Celo (CELO) Market Cap Reaches $427.72 Million

Celo (CELO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Over the last seven days, Celo has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. One Celo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00004335 BTC on major exchanges. Celo has a total market cap of $427.72 million and $25.09 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00120522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004566 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.59 or 0.00779372 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00015214 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00032659 BTC.

About Celo

Celo was first traded on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,833,963 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official website for Celo is celo.org . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

