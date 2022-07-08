Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.75- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.11. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CENT stock opened at $42.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $40.03 and a one year high of $57.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.51.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $954.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.14 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In other news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $305,244.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,742,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,675,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,665,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,416,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,270,000 after buying an additional 54,065 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 388,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,063,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 173,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

