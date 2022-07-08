Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI decreased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,284 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy makes up approximately 2.3% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned approximately 0.08% of Cheniere Energy worth $28,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2,092.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 285 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

LNG opened at $131.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The stock has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.06 and a 52 week high of $150.00.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $7.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $4.01. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.27%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.08.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

