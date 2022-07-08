Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) dropped 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.81 and last traded at $4.82. Approximately 54,448 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,122,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

The company has a market cap of $641.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average is $4.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 43.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $557,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,185,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,601,992.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 8.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 28,842 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the first quarter worth $449,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 16.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,180,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,066,000 after buying an additional 584,658 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 695.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 77,427 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.