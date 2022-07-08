China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $19.03

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.03 and last traded at $19.03, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.03.

Separately, HSBC lowered China Resources Cement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.12.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $1.0224 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 8.03%.

China Resources Cement Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CARCY)

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells cement, concrete, and related products and services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.

