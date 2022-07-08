Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Shares Up 15.4%

Shares of Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Rating) shot up 15.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 7,353,786 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 146% from the average session volume of 2,984,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.67 million and a P/E ratio of -0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.45.

Cielo Waste Solutions Company Profile

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. engages in refining landfill, and municipal and commercial waste into a renewable diesel in Canada. It uses landfill waste, tires, plastics, wood shavings, and paper products to produce renewable Kerosene, highway diesel, and naphtha. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp.

