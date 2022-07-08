Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Shares Up 15.4%

Shares of Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Rating) shot up 15.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 7,353,786 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 146% from the average session volume of 2,984,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.67 million and a P/E ratio of -0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.45.
Cielo Waste Solutions Company Profile (CVE:CMC)
