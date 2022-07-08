Civilization (CIV) Price Up 21.3% This Week

Civilization (CIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 8th. In the last week, Civilization has traded 21.3% higher against the dollar. Civilization has a total market cap of $13.34 million and approximately $215,811.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civilization coin can now be bought for $0.0445 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Civilization Coin Profile

Civilization (CIV) is a coin. It launched on July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Civilization Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civilization directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civilization should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civilization using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

