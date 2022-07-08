CloakCoin Trading 6.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001963 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CloakCoin has a market cap of $2.48 million and $600.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003594 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000669 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00013977 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,862,822 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.