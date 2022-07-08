Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Strategic Financial Services Inc

Strategic Financial Services Inc lessened its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,365 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,588 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $447,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Comcast by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86,402 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 27,353 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in Comcast by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 6,615 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.58.

CMCSA opened at $39.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $37.56 and a 52-week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

