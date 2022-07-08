Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.20-$11.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE STZ traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $243.17. 3,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,828. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $241.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.71. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $271.00.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total value of $3,269,526.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total value of $399,193.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,248 shares of company stock valued at $4,630,618. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,172,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000,000 after purchasing an additional 178,034 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,028,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,914,000 after buying an additional 122,621 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 420,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,756,000 after buying an additional 95,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,111.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 70,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,335,000 after buying an additional 65,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

