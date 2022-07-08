Convergence Investment Partners LLC Buys 716 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for 1.0% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several research reports. DZ Bank cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.05.

NYSE:KO opened at $62.91 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $272.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.94.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.95%.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 368,525 shares of company stock worth $24,001,864. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

