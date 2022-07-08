Convergence Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,393 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 1.1% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel stock opened at $38.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.54 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.38.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.25%.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet lowered Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.42.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

