Costco Wholesale Co. Same Store Sales Grow 18.1% in June, Shares Rise by 0% (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale’s (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) same-store sales increased by 18.1% during the month of June. Costco Wholesale’s shares climbed by 0% in the first day of trading following the report.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.56.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $494.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $403.16 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $475.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $517.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $2,323,746,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,389,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,920 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,643,166,000 after acquiring an additional 944,199 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,898,934,000 after purchasing an additional 467,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $242,940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

