Costello Asset Management INC Sells 13,745 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Costello Asset Management INC lowered its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 95.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 669 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 13,745 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $104,739.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,277.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,772 shares of company stock valued at $9,131,037 over the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ META opened at $170.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $460.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.71 and a 200 day moving average of $227.49. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on META. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.98.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

