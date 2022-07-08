Costello Asset Management INC Sells 923 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Costello Asset Management INC decreased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC opened at $32.13 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $30.45 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.49. The company has a market cap of $258.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.71.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

