Covea Finance Buys New Stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Covea Finance purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 217,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,000. Baker Hughes accounts for approximately 0.9% of Covea Finance’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,019,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,112,000 after buying an additional 465,288 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 21.3% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 227.6% in the 1st quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 294,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,734,000 after purchasing an additional 204,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 25,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $28.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 86.28 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.82 and a 200-day moving average of $31.49. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $19.23 and a one year high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 218.19%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.32.

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $196,360.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,648.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,237,684 shares of company stock worth $2,488,942,236 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.