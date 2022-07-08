Covea Finance Has $40.21 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Covea Finance trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,004 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises approximately 4.4% of Covea Finance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Covea Finance’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $40,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,315,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,838,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,994,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,289,000 after acquiring an additional 529,974 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,663,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,381,000 after acquiring an additional 441,440 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,710,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,301,000 after acquiring an additional 159,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Zoetis by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,360,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,162,000 after buying an additional 24,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,356 shares of company stock worth $1,447,341 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.75.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $179.10 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.18 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

