Covea Finance Makes New $5.03 Million Investment in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Covea Finance purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 61,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CP shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.87.

CP stock opened at $72.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.61. The firm has a market cap of $67.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $64.37 and a 1-year high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 18.67%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

