CUTcoin (CUT) Market Cap Hits $883,942.22

CUTcoin (CUT) traded up 57.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $883,942.22 and approximately $22.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded up 28.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00092430 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00026469 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000568 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00016610 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001463 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.08 or 0.00247668 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 165,930,742 coins and its circulating supply is 161,930,742 coins. CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

