DAOventures (DVD) Trading Down 21.7% This Week

DAOventures (DVD) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. DAOventures has a total market cap of $120,452.59 and approximately $789.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DAOventures has traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar. One DAOventures coin can currently be bought for about $0.0131 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000646 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000137 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00008441 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001761 BTC.

DAOventures Coin Profile

DVD is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

Buying and Selling DAOventures

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

