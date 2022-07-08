DEAPcoin Market Cap Hits $87.72 Million (DEP)

DEAPcoin (DEP) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. DEAPcoin has a market capitalization of $87.72 million and approximately $3.72 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DEAPcoin Profile

DEP is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,718,313,298 coins. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

