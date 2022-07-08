Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN) Shares Down 5.3%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (TSE:DN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 93,270 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 87,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The stock has a market cap of C$22.44 million and a PE ratio of -1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.29.

Delta 9 Cannabis Company Profile (TSE:DN)

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, wholesale distribution, retail, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include dried cannabis flowers, pre-rolls, decontamination pods, and dried sift cannabis, as well as oils, and extracted and derivative products.

