Delta Capital Management LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Delta Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,555 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,594 shares during the quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $555,083,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 141,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 60,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.96.

NYSE BK opened at $42.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.89. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $40.26 and a 12 month high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 33.66%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.