Delta Capital Management LLC Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Delta Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,072 shares during the period. Carrier Global comprises approximately 1.8% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,450,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,967,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951,763 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $411,540,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,581,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135,409 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,937,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 855.7% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,852,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,724 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of CARR opened at $36.40 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.55.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.56.

Carrier Global Profile (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.