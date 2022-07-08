Delta Capital Management LLC Has $3.08 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Delta Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,285 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 2.1% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,349,223,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,180 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 680.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $369,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,700 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,829,594 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,618,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,132,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.96.

NYSE:MDT opened at $89.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.55 and a 200-day moving average of $102.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $86.95 and a twelve month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

