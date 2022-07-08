Delta Capital Management LLC Has $3.52 Million Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Delta Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,474 shares during the quarter. Sony Group makes up about 2.3% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

SONY stock opened at $83.51 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $79.05 and a twelve month high of $133.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.41 and a 200-day moving average of $99.74.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $19.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 8.92%. On average, research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SONY shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

