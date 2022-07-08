Delta Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,200 Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Delta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 504,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,711,000 after purchasing an additional 83,493 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 269,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after buying an additional 42,209 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 42,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 119,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PFXF opened at $18.28 on Friday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $21.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.83.

