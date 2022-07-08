Delta Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Delta Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.57.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN opened at $247.42 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $243.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.98. The stock has a market cap of $132.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

