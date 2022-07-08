DMScript Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (DMST)

DMScript (DMST) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Over the last week, DMScript has traded down 31.7% against the US dollar. One DMScript coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. DMScript has a total market cap of $21,921.75 and $23.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00120522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004566 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $170.59 or 0.00779372 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00015214 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00032659 BTC.

About DMScript

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

