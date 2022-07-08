Dufry (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Trading 2.9% Higher

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF – Get Rating) traded up 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.37 and last traded at $30.33. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.48.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.31 and a 200-day moving average of $42.87.

Dufry Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DFRYF)

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

