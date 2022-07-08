Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Duke Energy by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,819,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,893,000 after purchasing an additional 984,905 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,149,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $749,973,000 after purchasing an additional 752,817 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $56,198,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 720.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 544,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,166,000 after acquiring an additional 478,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $49,933,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.09.

NYSE:DUK opened at $106.83 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.00 and a 200-day moving average of $106.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $82.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

