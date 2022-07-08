Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,412,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,602,963,000 after purchasing an additional 299,355 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Duke Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,365,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,129,477,000 after purchasing an additional 321,440 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,041,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,364,219,000 after purchasing an additional 393,044 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,149,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $749,973,000 after purchasing an additional 752,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,830,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,767,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DUK stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,616. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.00 and its 200 day moving average is $106.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 82.77%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

