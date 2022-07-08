Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) shares rose 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.99 and last traded at $15.95. Approximately 12,731 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 17,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIC. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Income by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Income by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 128,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000.

About Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC)

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

