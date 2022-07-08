Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1373 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II stock opened at $17.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.91. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $25.70.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the first quarter worth about $147,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at about $442,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 16,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

