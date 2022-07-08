Education Ecosystem Market Cap Reaches $263,027.40 (LEDU)

Education Ecosystem (LEDU) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. During the last week, Education Ecosystem has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar. One Education Ecosystem coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Education Ecosystem has a total market cap of $263,027.40 and approximately $1.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004602 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,761.48 or 0.99994471 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00008976 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004596 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Education Ecosystem Profile

Education Ecosystem (CRYPTO:LEDU) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 coins and its circulating supply is 236,710,413 coins. Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here . Education Ecosystem’s official website is ledu.education-ecosystem.com . Education Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/liveedu-ico . The Reddit community for Education Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/EducationEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “Education Ecosystem is a decentralized ecosystem for learning about new technologies and trying them out hands-on using free practical projects. They are like GitHub on video and are building the world's biggest learning ecosystem for developers, starting with the six topics: artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, game development, data science, cryptocurrencies, and programming. Ecosystem participants including viewers, project creators, site moderators, and API developers are rewarded with LEDU tokens for positive activities in the ecosystem. Education Token (LEDU) is an ERC20 token that lives on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to power the Education Ecosystem and is a key component of their plan to disrupt the $306 billion professional development industry using the blockchain. Education tokens are used as payment for all financial transactions in the internal ecosystem, as well as rewards for project creators, learners, site moderators, and API ecosystem developers. “

Education Ecosystem Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Education Ecosystem directly using US dollars.

