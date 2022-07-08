EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Sells 6,687 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lowered its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,687 shares during the quarter. KLA accounts for approximately 1.4% of EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in KLA were worth $9,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of KLA by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $313.93. 5,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,022. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $282.83 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $332.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.86.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

KLAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $440.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.50.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

